Agriculture Day at State Fair on Tuesday
Tuesday is Agriculture Day at the Illinois State Fair where the state’s largest industry will be featured.
There’ll be the grand champion junior livestock show and more events. Sunday, during Veterans’ Day at the fair, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation impacting the state’s veterans.
Today is Scouts and Seniors day where the governor will sign legislation impacting the state’s seniors. There are also parades featuring the groups expected across the fairgrounds.
Pritzker signs 43 bills into law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed 43 bills Friday.
He’s been working through the more than 650 bills the Legislature passed both chambers in the spring.
One measure he signed prohibits schools from issuing policies on hairstyles associated with race or ethnicity.
Another measure his office announced Friday is now signed, House Bill 219, which aims at ending the use of physical restraints when disciplining students in public schools. That measure takes effect immediately.
Illinois House Tourism Committee looks to rebound from pandemic
The Illinois House Tourism Committee is investigating ways the industry can rebound from the pandemic.
The hotel industry may have been hit the hardest.
Illinois is among the states that have lost the highest percentage of hotel jobs due to the pandemic and are still hurting even as travel starts to return to normal levels.
Many blame the conventions held in Chicago that have yet to re-materialize from before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Landlord group sues over eviction moratorium
A group of Illinois landlords is challenging the eviction moratorium that was recently amended and extended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The lawsuit by the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association contends its members are taking too much of a financial hit by allowing tenants to stay in their homes without paying rent.
Rental assistance window closes
The window to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance has closed in Illinois.
The state gave landlords the midnight Sunday deadline to apply with partnered service providers. While payments are directed to landlords, the state said tenants can get direct payments if the landlord is unresponsive.
As of Friday, the Pritzker administration said more than $209 million has been paid out with tens of thousands more applicants yet to be processed.
Half of small cities in Illinois apply for COVID-19 relief
More than half of the state’s 1,250 cities with fewer than 50,000 people have applied for federal taxpayer-funded COVID-19 relief.
So far, 74 localities have received $40 million. Around $2.7 billion went to bigger cities.
An additional $742 million was left for the Pritzker administration to distribute to smaller cities. Cities must claim funds by Sept. 30.