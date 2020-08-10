Retailers clean up after looting in Chicago
Retailers are cleaning up after a night of looting on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile retail district. Some reporting suggests the criminal activity was in response to a police-involved shooting.
NAACP Illinois State President Teresa Hailey said while there needs to be continued effective dialog and transparency between law enforcement and the communities they serve, she said the community needs to hold bad actors who loot accountable by turning them in.
Changes could be ahead for mask rule
There may have been changes to rules the Pritzker administration is trying to get to stick that could mean businesses get fines up to $2,500 for not complying with mask mandates.
Illinois Retail Merchants Association’s Rob Karr said some modifications to the rule were made over the weekend, but there are still concerns. He said retailers don’t oppose masks.
They oppose fines for businesses that have been the front line since the pandemic began.
Illinois Chamber of Commerce says deferring payroll tax could help
Illinois Chamber of Commerce CEO Todd Maisch said President Donald Trump’s executive orders deferring payroll tax for the final three months of the year is useful and helpful, but some question if the move exceeded the president's authority.
Maisch said if the order sticks, the payroll tax cut will most likely be used by employers in struggling sectors hit by COVID-19 to keep employees on board.
Committee could decide mask rule on Tuesday
There’s likely to be some tensions around Springfield this week as the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules will take up a measure Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office filed to fine businesses for not complying with mask mandates.
Pritzker’s rules would allow fines up to $2,500 for noncompliance.
While a Chicago area restaurant association supports the measure, a statewide retailer group opposes the proposal.
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules meets Tuesday.
Hearing set for request to hold Pritzker in contempt
The Clay County Court has set the date for the civil contempt hearing against Gov. J.B. Pritzker state Rep. Darren Bailey called for.
Judge Michael McHaney set the hearing for 1 p.m on Aug. 14.
Bailey wants Pritzker found in contempt for continuing to issue COVID-19 executive orders beyond the initial 30 days which was April 8.
McHaney ruled in early July Pritzker’s COVID-19 orders were void after the initial 30-day order.
13 counties at 'warning' level for COVID-19 spread
Public health officials said Friday that 13 Illinois counties had reached "warning level" status for the spread of COVID-19.
A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk factors increase, according to state public health guidelines.
The counties at a warning level are Cass, Coles, Grundy, Iroquois, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, Saline, St. Clair, Tazewell, Union, Williamson and Winnebago.