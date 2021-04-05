Pritzker asks Biden to lift SALT cap
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed on to a letter to President Joe Biden, along with other Democratic governors from high tax states, requesting the president move to lift the cap on state and local tax, or SALT deductions.
The letter says the capping SALT deductions was “based on politics.”
Former President Donald Trump had said SALT deductions meant lower-tax states were subsidizing higher-tax states.
Cannabis sales hit record $109.1 million in March
After a slump in February where cannabis sales were down more than $8 million from the month before, March sales broke records with retailers selling $109.1 million worth of adult-use cannabis products.
That brings the total sold since January 2020 to nearly $950 million.
The state has collected more than $233.5 million in taxes from legal sales since sales began in 2020.
Illinois landlords continue to wait for state to release hundreds of millions in federal assistance
Landlords looking to get relief from federal funds to cover rent their tenants aren’t paying are still waiting.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority is developing the 2021 rental assistance plan.
They have $500 million to administer, which was approved by Congress last year.
The agency said to check IHDA.org for updates on when the program will be available.
Pritzker's emergency disaster orders continue
Illinois is still a disaster area, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who ordered his 14th consecutive COVID-19 disaster proclamation Friday.
The 30-day order says despite efforts to contain the virus, it continues to spread and minimizing physical interaction is critical.
And while vaccines are effective, the order states preventative measures must continue. Such declarations also facilitate accessing federal emergency funding.
Registration for sports betting goes to in-person only
Those wanting to wager on a sports event who haven’t already registered will have to register in person.
The governor Friday didn’t renew his executive order allowing online registration for sports betting.
That means people who want to access new or emerging sports books will have to register in person at a participating casino. Industry group PlayIllinois.com says requiring in-person registration will artificially suppress the industry.
Voting continues for consolidated elections
Monday is the last day for early voting for Tuesday’s consolidated election, though grace period registration and voting are allowed.
Voters across Illinois are considering candidates for some city councils or school board seats among other local taxing bodies.
The governor signed a measure Friday that expands vote-by-mail and curbside voting for all future elections.