Total deaths in Illinois this year trending higher than last year
There have been more deaths so far this year than last year and the year before that, according to preliminary numbers the Illinois Department of Public Health released.
Counting all deaths, not just those related to COVID-19, since the beginning of the year through April 15, there have been 34,453 cumulative deaths. That’s up 2,593 from the same time in 2019 and 755 during the same time frame in 2018.
Reopening gyms could take longer than other businesses
When will gyms be allowed to reopen? Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that’s difficult to determine.
While the governor said he’ll sign an extension to his stay at home order with modifications to which businesses can reopen to the public, opening up gyms will be a challenge because there will need to be more staff on hand to wipe down machines regularly.
New rules to limit boating to two people per boat
The upcoming modified stay-at-home order from Gov. J.B. Pritzker will open up some state parks, but don’t expect to get the entire family on that boat.
Pritzker said Saturday only two people per boat at a time. He said those with more than two people in a family will have to take turns.