Pritzker signs bills into law
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed eight bills Friday.
Several deal with education that take effect immediately. One measure, House Bill 4690, changes when a hearing for removal of a teacher or principal can happen during a public health emergency. Another measure requires a local school district to determine if a child with an individual education program is better suited for a different school.
Measure requires water utility notification
Legislation requiring Illinois water utilities to notify health-care and senior living facilities of water supply disruptions that could lead to water quality problems, such as legionella and other pathogens, could soon be sent to the governor.
Officials say Illinois can’t let its guard down because legionella in water supplies is still a threat.
Hospitality sector hopes for comeback
Officials with the state’s hospitality sector are hopeful for a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association and the Illinois Restaurant Association say they are seeing increased activity. The hotel group says a full rebound isn’t expected until 2025.
Cop killer sentenced to life without parole
A man convicted in the 2021 murder of an Illinois sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole. Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, shot and killed Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley after he responded to a motorist assist near the Illinois-Indiana border.
Authorities said Tate went on a spree of violent crimes including carjackings and robberies after fatally shooting the officer. He was taken into custody during a hostage situation near Carlyle.
Addressing crime on Chicago transit
Teams of volunteer security officers and martial artists are riding Chicago Transit Authority L-trains to fight crime. The effort comes amid an increase in crimes targeting passengers and staff on public transportation.
Police have urged riders and any volunteer security officers not to step in as vigilantes and if they witness a crime, they should call 911.
Illinois counties COVID-19 metrics increased to medium
As coronavirus cases rise around Illinois, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed the ratings for several counties.
DuPage, Champaign, McLean and Piatt counties were rated by the CDC under the Medium Community Level, meaning elderly or immunocompromised people are advised to wear masks in indoor public places.
As of last week, about 600 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19.