FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Lawmakers set to return to Springfield on Tuesday

Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday to continue the spring session.

They’ll have six weeks to pass measures with simple majorities, including a budget.

But, before heading back to Springfield, a joint committee hearing with the House and Senate is scheduled this evening to focus on redistricting in the East St. Louis area.

Despite enough votes to slash $100 from Illinois’ trailer plate fee, measures not advancing

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisles at the Illinois statehouse are looking to vote on legislation to decrease the small trailer tax from $118 to $18, but such a measure has yet to advance.

State Rep. Mike Zalewski chairs the House Revenue and Finance Committee.

Last week he told the House he won’t advance a bill decreasing taxes unless there’s a proposal to make up the difference.

There are several bills from Democrats and Republicans to slash the fee by $100.

Madigan spends $2.7 million on legal bills

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to spend political funds on legal bills.

Madigan has spent $2.7 million on a law firm that handles corruption cases, according to campaign finance disclosure.

The Chicago Tribune reported that’s $1 million more than he paid for legal services in 2020.

Madigan still controls his personal political fund and his Ward 13 fund with a combined total of around $13 million.

Illinois child care providers to get $140 million in grants

Around $1.6 billion from federal funds are set to cover costs to expand access to early childhood education and child care in Illinois.

Of the funds, $140 million will go to childcare providers over the next three weeks.

That’s in addition to nearly $300 million in grants for providers over the past year.

Illinois among slowest to recover jobs amid pandemic

Illinois is among the slowest states to recover jobs amid the pandemic, according to a WalletHub review of state unemployment rates.

The consumer finance website ranked Illinois No. 40 of all states.

Illinois’ unemployment rate has declined from 7.4% in February to 7.1% in March.

The national average is 6%.

Fake online profiles common in Illinois, report finds

Illinois is the ninth most catfished state in the nation, according to the website SocialCatfish.com, and that has nothing to do with a rod and reel.

In fraud, the term catfish refers to someone setting up a fake online profile to deceive people looking for a romantic relationship that turns into a scam, typically costing the victim financially.

Using federal data, SocialCatfish.com shows in 2020 there were 688 reported cases in Illinois costing victims more than $14 million.

Tags

Staff Reporter

Greg Bishop reports on Illinois government and other issues for The Center Square. Bishop has years of award-winning broadcast experience and hosts the WMAY Morning Newsfeed out of Springfield.

Staff Reporter

Kevin Bessler reports on statewide issues in Illinois for the Center Square. He has over 30 years of experience in radio news reporting throughout the Midwest.

Regional Editor

Brett Rowland has worked as a reporter in newsrooms in Illinois and Wisconsin. He most recently served as news editor of the Northwest Herald in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He previously held the same position at the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb.