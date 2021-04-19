Lawmakers set to return to Springfield on Tuesday
Illinois state lawmakers return to Springfield Tuesday to continue the spring session.
They’ll have six weeks to pass measures with simple majorities, including a budget.
But, before heading back to Springfield, a joint committee hearing with the House and Senate is scheduled this evening to focus on redistricting in the East St. Louis area.
Despite enough votes to slash $100 from Illinois’ trailer plate fee, measures not advancing
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisles at the Illinois statehouse are looking to vote on legislation to decrease the small trailer tax from $118 to $18, but such a measure has yet to advance.
State Rep. Mike Zalewski chairs the House Revenue and Finance Committee.
Last week he told the House he won’t advance a bill decreasing taxes unless there’s a proposal to make up the difference.
There are several bills from Democrats and Republicans to slash the fee by $100.
Madigan spends $2.7 million on legal bills
Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to spend political funds on legal bills.
Madigan has spent $2.7 million on a law firm that handles corruption cases, according to campaign finance disclosure.
The Chicago Tribune reported that’s $1 million more than he paid for legal services in 2020.
Madigan still controls his personal political fund and his Ward 13 fund with a combined total of around $13 million.
Illinois child care providers to get $140 million in grants
Around $1.6 billion from federal funds are set to cover costs to expand access to early childhood education and child care in Illinois.
Of the funds, $140 million will go to childcare providers over the next three weeks.
That’s in addition to nearly $300 million in grants for providers over the past year.
Illinois among slowest to recover jobs amid pandemic
Illinois is among the slowest states to recover jobs amid the pandemic, according to a WalletHub review of state unemployment rates.
The consumer finance website ranked Illinois No. 40 of all states.
Illinois’ unemployment rate has declined from 7.4% in February to 7.1% in March.
The national average is 6%.
Fake online profiles common in Illinois, report finds
Illinois is the ninth most catfished state in the nation, according to the website SocialCatfish.com, and that has nothing to do with a rod and reel.
In fraud, the term catfish refers to someone setting up a fake online profile to deceive people looking for a romantic relationship that turns into a scam, typically costing the victim financially.
Using federal data, SocialCatfish.com shows in 2020 there were 688 reported cases in Illinois costing victims more than $14 million.