College restores COVID protocols
As a new coronavirus variant spreads around Illinois, one Illinois school seeing an increase in cases has announced the return of mitigation methods to help slow the spread.
According to the University of Chicago COVID-19 dashboard, the school recorded 267 new COVID-19 cases last week. School officials now say some isolation protocols, which haven’t been used in weeks, would return.
Illinois expands health benefits for undocumented migrants
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services has launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents ages 55 to 64.
Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
The new services were authorized in legislation passed by the General Assembly during the spring 2021 session.
Up to $30,000 in housing assistance available
The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced the opening of the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund to help homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments and related housing expenses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Struggling homeowners will be eligible for up to $30,000 in free assistance to pay past due mortgage payments, property taxes, property insurance, and delinquent homeowner and condo association fees.
Conagra employees seek to dissolve union
Production and maintenance employees at Conagra Brands in St. Elmo have filed a petition seeking removal of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 881 from their workplace.
The workers’ petition was filed in St. Louis and will be represented by National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation staff attorneys. Recently, part-time firefighters in Carpentersville were successful in forcing a union out of the firehouse.
Community urges delay in first mow
An Illinois community is asking residents not to fire up their lawnmowers until Mother’s Day.
Glenview’s “No Mow ‘Til Mother’s Day” effort is aimed at helping pollinators. A city official said that early in the season, there aren’t a lot of flowers for the pollinators, so dandelions, creeping Charlie and other flowering weeds in the grass are beneficial.
Interested residents can register on the Glenview village website and pick up a yard sign that explains the choice.
Additions to digital archives
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the Illinois State Archives has placed more than 21,000 historic photographs from the Eddie Winfred Helm photo collection online. Helm served as the state photographer from 1941 through 1992, and took snapshots of past presidents, governors and state fair events.
The Illinois Digital Archive can be found online at IDAILLINOIS.ORG.