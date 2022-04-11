Judge blocks Chicago Public Schools' vaccine/testing mandate
Chicago Public Schools are not allowed to enforce their COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate on teachers and other staff who sued the district over the policy, a Sangamon County judge ruled Friday.
The temporary restraining order was issued against the school in the case brought by six CPS staff.
The judge said vaccine and testing mandates are a form of quarantine and people must be given due process rights.
State representative under federal investigation
Democratic state Rep. Thaddeus Jones is under federal criminal investigation.
The Chicago Tribune reports Jones, who also serves as mayor of Calumet City, is being investigated for tax issues involving his campaign funds.
The report says a grand jury subpoena in January to the Illinois State Board of Elections requested records of three campaign funds Jones controls.
Legislature passes 407 bills
Before wrapping up session and leaving the state capitol until later this year, Illinois state lawmakers approved more than 400 pieces of legislation.
House bills that passed both chambers totaled 231. The Senate passed 176 bills.
The state constitution says lawmakers must send such measures to the governor within 30 days of their passage. The governor then has 60 days to act on them.
Measure impacts food delivery services
Third-party delivery services would no longer be able to post restaurant menus or offer delivery services without clear approval from the restaurant under a bill that could soon head to the governor.
The measure would prohibit third-party delivery services – such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats – from using or purchasing the name, likeness, registered trademark or intellectual property belonging to a merchant without obtaining written consent.
Tests for opioid addiction
A measure to help medical professionals get more tests into the hands of individuals who battle opioid addiction is poised for the governor's desk.
The bill would make fentanyl testing strips more accessible, without prosecution for possessing drug testing supplies.
The supplies would be required to be stored at a medical office with limited access.
Woman faces hate crime charges after throwing drink
An Illinois woman is facing hate crime charges after throwing a drink at a bartender.
According to police, the bartender had been wearing a Star of David necklace, prompting the Orland Park woman to order him to remove it and then allegedly make several anti-Semitic remarks before she threw her drink and left the bar.
A judge has ordered her to stay away from alcohol and drugs until the case is resolved.