Pritzker to order all flags back to full staff
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will direct all flags at public facilities back to full staff next month.
That will mark a full year of the flags being ordered half staff by the governor.
A display memorizing the lives lost to COVID-19 is open to the public at the Governor’s Executive Mansion in Springfield.
Coroner questions COVID-19 death count
A downstate coroner is questioning the state’s tally of more than 23,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
St. Louis Radio station KMOX reports Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill has reviewed cases in his county listed as COVID-19 deaths that died of other things such as stroke or drug overdose.
He said that seems to inflate the actual number of COVID-19 fatalities in the state.
The state counts confirmed and probable cases in the state’s total.
Legislation to replace the state’s lead service lines could cost up to $14 billion
State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would mandate all water utilities to begin the process of replacing all the lead service lines in the state.
It’s estimated Illinois has between 800,000 to 1.4 million lead service lines delivering drinking water to residents, far more than any other state.
According to the Metropolitan Planning Council, replacing all lead lines in the state would lead to an investment of up to $14 billion.
Veterans United Constructors to design, build $230M Quincy veterans' home
The state of Illinois has tapped Veterans United Constructors to design and construct renovations at the Quincy Veterans’ Home.
The $230 million project was spurred on by a deadly legionnaire's disease outbreak that killed 13 veterans over the span of several years.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the project will be funded with increased taxes from his Rebuild Illinois plan.
First week testing costs top $21,000
The first week of testing saliva of Illinois state Senators, their staff and any members of the media complying with the protocol to get certain access cost taxpayers nearly $21,000.
The Illinois Senate President’s office said last week 698 tests were performed with a cost of $30 per test.
Members of the media were originally told to pay the bill for their tests before the Senate retracted that and put it on the public tab.
Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day nixed for second year in a row
For the second year in a row, Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day in Springfield has been canceled.
The Illinois State Rifle Association says the annual event will be postponed until April 2022. Executive Director Richard Pearson said the decision was from a combination of restrictions on crowd size, inability to obtain parade permits and restricted entry into the capitol building.