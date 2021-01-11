Law enforcement groups say they want to properly vet reform proposals
Supporters of sweeping criminal justice reform and police regulation at the Illinois statehouse say the time for slow-walking the expansive measure is over.
Others, like those in the law enforcement community and some municipal leaders, say they are not trying to slow walk in their questions about the measures.
They want to ensure any reforms are properly vetted. The legislature could pass a package to the governor before the end of session Wednesday.
Business groups urge opposition to decoupling
Several business groups are urging the Illinois legislature to reject the governor’s proposal to not conform with pandemic loss allowances the federal government approved last year.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said not decoupling from the federal code will be a $500 million hit to state coffers.
A group of businesses including the Illinois Chamber of Commerce said that will mean a half-a-billion dollar tax increase.
Illinois leads nation in closures
One sector in Illinois leads the nation in closures because of the government restrictions over the pandemic.
The National Restaurant Association said in a recent report Illinois lost a net of 31,100 eating and drinking place jobs in November alone.
The report said that is the “highest among the 36 states that experience unemployment.”
Measure would create reparations commission
A measure advancing at the statehouse could create a commission to investigate reparations for the Black community.
House Bill 5024 sponsor state Rep. Will Davis advanced his measure this weekend.
He said if passed, a commission would be formed of experts to evaluate the issue.
State Rep. Brad Halbrook opposed the measure, saying the state is broke and can’t afford the estimated cost of $100,000 of the commission.
Illinois Attorney General working with FBI to combat unemployment fraud
The Illinois Attorney General is working with the FBI to address fraud in the state’s unemployment system.
State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit said she’s confident there will be resolutions to the problems, but refused to call a public hearing about the issues.
Republicans have demanded hearings about the growing problems for months to no avail. The legislature continues the lame-duck session through Wednesday.
Bailey recovering after medical issue on House floor
State Rep. Darren Bailey is recovering from what his office said was a minor medical issue Sunday.
After fainting, he was seen laying on the floor of the convention center in Springfield where the House is holding session before being taken out on a stretcher.
His office said late Sunday he stayed in a hospital overnight for observation and tested negative for COVID-19.