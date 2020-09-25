ComEd executives could testify at next hearing
Members of Illinois' House Special Investigating Committee into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s involvement in a bribery scheme with ComEd could hear Tuesday from executives from the utility.
Chicago Public Radio reported the update from a letter House Minority Leader Jim Durkin sent Democrats.
It’s unclear if Madigan will testify.
The committee could forward charges to a disciplinary committee.
Amid other reforms, Illinois state Senator looks to give local prosecutors power to wiretap public corruption suspects
The latest batch of proposed reforms to curb ethics abuses and corruption at the Illinois State Capitol includes allowing local prosecutors to get wiretaps for public corruption cases.
Senate Republicans added a slew of ideas to more than a dozen of others from both sides of the aisle.
Senate President Don Harmon’s office said Democrats look forward to working with Republicans on reforms.
Legislation introduced to prevent blank-check bailouts for states
Peoria U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood introduced a bill Thursday designed to make sure federal bailout funds are used for essential services and not to eliminate existing debt.
The bill authorizes state and local governments to seek forgivable loans from the federal government, with loan forgiveness available only to states with sound pensions, truly balanced budgets and sufficient rainy-day funds.
Officials expect different Halloween this year
They may be wearing different types of masks, but some communities in Illinois plan Halloween hours for trick-or-treaters, despite the pandemic.
Chicago’s public health commissioner said earlier this week Halloween isn’t canceled but people should expect some adaptation.
The Leader-Union reports Vandalia city officials said they’re leaving it up to residents on whether to participate.
In Des Plaines, officials are waiting for guidelines from state public health officials.
Yelp releases dismal report on business closures in Illinois
An economic report by the website Yelp is painting a dire picture for businesses in Illinois and the rest of the country.
Yelp notes that businesses already well suited for takeout service, such as pizza places, fast food and delis, are treading water better than other restaurants.
Sam Toia, president of the Illinois Restaurant Association, said a fifth of all dining establishments in the state are expected to close, eliminating a lot of jobs.
More than 40 percent of Illinois House races uncontested in 2020
Nearly 41 percent of the races up for consideration in the Illinois House in November are uncontested, according to a review of candidate filings from the Illinois State Board of Elections.
Critics of Illinois legislative redistricting say gerrymandering makes districts less competitive.