Lawmakers get a green light on special investigation
Illinois lawmakers have the green light to pursue their own investigation into House Speaker Michael Madigan’s role in a bribery scheme involving utility Commonwealth Edison, but there is a catch.
Lawmakers are not allowed to specifically ask witnesses what information they have shared with federal investigators or a federal grand jury.
Madigan has not been charged with a crime.
Unemployment claims dip in Illinois
The number of initial unemployment claims fell slightly in Illinois last week.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday the unemployment rate fell to 11 percent, down a half a point.
In the meantime, the July unemployment rate was revised upward for the preliminary report, from 11.3 percent to 11.5 percent.
Students, parents rally for school sports
Coaches and players fed up with the cancellation of some high school sports this fall are taking action.
Two “Let Us Play” rallies are planned for Saturday, one in Springfield and the other in Chicago. Protesters are asking anyone who wants sports, specifically football, to start-up then they should speak up.
Gov. J.B Pritzker said this week he is not nudging on his decision to keep players sidelined.