Senate to return to Springfield on Monday
The Illinois Senate returns to the capitol in Springfield on Monday to take up sweeping changes to the state’s energy policy.
Last week, when Senators were back to revise legislative maps, they also passed an energy bill. The House on Thursday passed their own version.
Among other things, the measure gives hundreds of millions in ratepayer subsidies to nuclear plants, props up renewable energy programs and closes coal power by 2045.
No electric motorcycle rebate
The energy policies the Illinois Senate will take up Monday includes up to $4,000 rebates for electric vehicle customers in certain counties of Illinois.
The measure does not include electric motorcycles, something motorcycle lobby ABATE of Illinois said they pushed for but didn’t get across the finish line.
They hope for followup legislation to include electric motorcycle rebates.
Events across Illinois to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11
Events across the state are set to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
At Northern Illinois University there’ll be an educational exhibition of artifacts from the 9/11 Museum.
In Springfield, a ceremony will take place at the state capitol Saturday evening. Other events are planned throughout the state.
After surveillance checks, Illinois Secretary of State sends out 7,000 letters to uninsured motorists
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is going after Illinoisans who are driving around without car insurance.
Since July 1, nearly 7,000 letters were sent out to motorists who either did not have insurance or the office was unable to verify it.
Motorists are given some time to get fully insured, but if that doesn’t happen, their license plate is suspended and replaced with a $100 fine.
Nearly 2,700 licenses have been suspended over the last two months.
School meals can continue through 2021-22 school year
The Illinois State Board of Education has announced that schools can continue to serve meals at no charge to all students throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the availability of the Seamless Summer Option, which is traditionally only available during the summer.
Ronald Reagan statue under consideration
The Gipper may soon be memorialized at the State Capitol.
An Illinois House task force is considering erecting a Ronald Reagan statue on the Capitol grounds.
An Illinois native and graduate of Eureka College, Reagan was the 40th U.S. President.
A group is forming to raise private money for the statue, pending legislative approval.