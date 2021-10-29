Vaccinated make up more than 40% of weekly COVID-19 deaths
More than 40 percent of deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois from the past week were people who were vaccinated.
That's according to the most recent seven-day data from the Illinois Department of Public Health death totals compared to the number of COVID-19 breakthrough cases that resulted in death.
From Oct. 20-27, there were 215 COVID-related deaths. Of that, state data shows 91 were vaccine breakthrough cases, or 42.3 percent
Lawmakers pass Congressional boundary maps for next 10 years
New congressional maps are poised for the governor's desk.
Late into the evening Thursday the Illinois Senate and House passed new boundaries.
Republicans said politicians shouldn’t be drawing maps for partisan advantage.
Democrats contend they took input from various stakeholders.
Illinois loses a seat because of continued population decline.
Democrats carve COVID out of Right of Conscience Act, Pritzker expected to sign
Despite historic levels of public opposition, Democrats at the Illinois statehouse are advancing changes to the state’s Health Care Right of Conscience Act to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
Opponents said the measure limits individuals’ rights to abstain from medical procedures they have objections to.
Pritzker praised the passage, saying it will keep kids in school, businesses open and neighbors safe. When signed, the measure won’t take effect until July 1, 2022.
Lawmakers pass incentives for electric vehicle industry
A measure carving out incentives for the electric vehicle industry passed the Illinois General Assembly.
The measure was heralded by Gov. J.B. Pritzker as a tool to make the state a leader in EV manufacturing.
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association pushed for the measure as EV manufacturers do site searchers for new operations.
Legislative Inspector General position could soon be vacant, again
With the legislature wrapped up for the year, they didn’t select a new inspector to investigate alleged lawmaker wrongdoing.
Current Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope, who called the office a “paper tiger,” said months ago she plans to step down on Dec. 15.
The chairwoman of the Legislative Ethics Commission said they’ll ask Pope to remain until a new inspector is approved.
56 more employees ask to join vaccine mandate lawsuit
Following a temporary restraining order barring Riverside Healthcare’s plan to fire a group of nurses for not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, 56 more employees are requesting to be added to the lawsuit.
The Liberty Justice Center secured the TRO earlier this week and is now requesting an emergency hearing to take up the request.
Workers face a deadline of Oct. 31 to comply.
DeVore seeks to consolidate cases
Attorney Thomas DeVore is requesting the Illinois Supreme Court consolidate several of the COVID-19 mask and quarantine cases he has brought against schools on behalf of parents.
In an emergency filing, DeVore asks for the cases to be combined and heard in Macoupin County where the case from more than 700 parents are suing 145 schools, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois State Board of Education.