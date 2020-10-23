Restaurant group says its considering all options amid new restrictions
The Illinois Restaurant Association says it is keeping all ideas on the table, including legal challenges, when dealing with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
IRA President and CEO Sam Toia said the association opposes the governor's rules, but urge its members to comply.
He suggested the governor limit alcohol service at restaurants to tables only to avoid congestion at an establishment's bar or lower indoor capacity limits, rather than prohibition of indoor service.
Northern Illinois trail gets national designation
More than 31 miles of trail that spans nearly all of Lake County in Illinois has been designated a National Recreational Trail by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior.
The multi-use trail is open for hiking, biking, horseback riding and even cross-country skiing and snowmobiling during the winter months.
Gun group raises new questions about FOID applications
Applying for a Firearm Owner Identification Card or Concealed Carry License online could include an extra hurdle.
The Illinois State Rifle Association said they noticed this week the online portal for FOID, CCL and firearms instructors now requires a cell phone number or an email address.
ISRA said that could negatively affect hundreds of thousands of people who are “technologically challenged” or those who don’t have computers or cell phones.
More state lawmakers seek COVID-19 data
More state lawmakers are coming out urging the governor to rethink his COVID-19 mitigation strategy.
St. Charles Republican state Sen. Don DeWitte said the governor needs to be more transparent with contact tracing.
Republican state Rep. Steven Reick said the administration needs to scrub the COVID-19 positivity numbers of duplicates and rely more on local health department numbers.
Unemployment rate in Illinois remains higher than national average
Illinois’ unemployment rate remains higher than the national average.
The state’s rate for September was 9.8 percent, the highest monthly rate since 2011.
Illinois’ rate is more than 2 points higher than the national average of 7.7 percent.
All 14 metro regions of the state saw tens of thousands of fewer jobs over the year with the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights region losing more than 274,000 jobs.