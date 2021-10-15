CDC seeking source of salmonella outbreak
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to identify the source of a salmonella outbreak as cases continue to climb in Illinois and across the country.
Nearly 600 cases in 36 states have been linked to the outbreak, with Illinois being home to at least 34 cases.
The CDC has yet to identify a food source linked to the outbreak, which has sent over 100 to the hospital.
The CDC estimates that salmonella bacteria causes approximately 1.3 million infections every year.
AFSCME still in negations over vaccine requirement after state deadline
Thursday marked the deadline for all state workers in congregate care facilities in Illinois to receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 said they are still in negotiations with the state about the implementation of the mandate and without an agreement, they said the deadline is meaningless.
AFSCME represents about 15,000 employees in the state, including most prison and veterans' home staff members.
Farmland prices rising in Illinois
Illinois farmland prices are on the increase.
A survey of members of the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers shows in the first half of 2021, there was a 20% increase in the price of Illinois farmland.
This is only the fourth time in the past 50 years that farmland prices have increased so significantly.
National Weather Service surveys damage after five tornadoes
The National Weather Service had conducted damage surveys and has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down on Monday as storms blew across Illinois.
Three touched down in Woodford County in central Illinois, one in Putnam County, and another in La Salle County.
None of the tornadoes were determined to be over EF-0 strength.
State announces more money for lab space
The state of Illinois has announced more than $15 million in funding to boost the development of wet labs across the state.
Eight facilities will benefit from the grant money, which will help fund the construction of additional wet lab space.
The labs are used to conduct research for biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
Officials say the life sciences industry powers an estimated 717,000 jobs in Illinois.
IEMA encourages earthquake preparedness
The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all families, schools, businesses and other organizations to register to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill.
Shakeout is an international event to improve preparedness and draw attention to the earthquake hazards that exist in Illinois and elsewhere.
The event will take place on October 21 at 10:21 a.m.