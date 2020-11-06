Pritzker warns of new COVID-19 restrictions if positivity rate continues to climb
More COVID-19 restrictions may be in the future for Illinoisans.
Gov. J.B Pritzker said his administration may implement new, more stringent restrictions statewide if virus numbers continue to increase.
Months ago, the governor’s orders prohibited indoor restaurant and retail service and also limited elective medical procedures.
Illinois retailers group applauds Springfield’s move to fine people $50 for not wearing masks
The Illinois Retail Merchants Association applauds the city of Springfield for passing an ordinance requiring individuals to wear face coverings inside restaurants and retailers.
IRMA CEO Rob Karr said the $50 civil fine for individuals not wearing a mask lessens the liability on business owners to enforce masks.
Concerns about unemployment fraud in Illinois continue
Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie said taxpayers who are the victim of unemployment fraud should do everything they can to get it cleared up. There could be tax implications for filings next year.
McConchie recently got unemployment benefits sent to him fraudulently.
He said the state’s unemployment agency needs to tell the legislature what it needs to clear up the issue and clear through backlogs for getting benefits out.
Pritzker, Durbin, Duckworth say Madigan should step down from party leadership
Gov. J.B. Pritzker agrees with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin that the Democratic Party of Illinois needs new leadership.
The party has been headed up by Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan since 1998. Madigan has been implicated in a bribery scheme, but has not been charged.
Pritzker said Republicans successfully used that to get voters to oppose the progressive income tax.
Kifowit continues speaker bid
Oswego Democratic state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit is again pushing to be nominated the next Speaker of the House to replace Michael Madigan. Madigan has held the job for all but two years since 1983.
Kifowit said Tuesday’s election results show voters in Illinois are “craving new leadership.”
She notes other Democrats in the House have said they will not support the speaker for another term.
McConchie to lead Republicans in Illinois Senate
Illinois Senate Republicans have a new leader. Members of the minority caucus chose Hawthorn Woods Republican state Sen. Dan McConchie to take the role, replacing Bloomington state Sen. Bill Brady.
Brady chose not to seek another term as minority leader.
Lawmakers are scheduled back for the fall session on Nov. 17.