Independent analysis shows decline in Illinois’ COVID-19 case fatality rate
Independent analysis of COVID-19 data in Illinois by Wirepoints shows the death rate plummeted from nearly 5 percent to 0.9 percent and is clearly more deadly for people of advanced age.
Wirepoints President Ted Dabrowski said the data also shows the state is failing to control the virus in nursing homes where nearly half the deaths continue to occur eight months into the pandemic.
Pritzker criticizes questions about COVID-19 metrics
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said those who ask questions about his metrics to drive public policy are fueling “conspiracy theories.”
The governor is set to hold his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.
It’s unclear if he’ll declare another stay-at-home order, but has hinted more mitigation could be on the way.
Underwood claims victory over Oberweis
Despite media organizations calling the election for Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, Republican state Sen. Jim Oberweis isn’t conceding.
Underwood proclaimed victory after the Associated Press projected the outcome.
Oberweis’ campaign, who previously declared he won, said the totals are unofficial and votes are still being counted.
Pritzker says he doesn't plan to call for special session
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is still stopping short of calling a special session.
The governor Thursday acknowledged his power to bring lawmakers back to deal with issues, but said with the COVID-19 concerns some lawmakers raised in canceling the fall session, even calling a special session doesn’t mean they’ll come back.
The Illinois constitution requires lawmakers to meet if the governor calls a special session.
Republicans call for hearings over COVID-19 outbreak at home for veterans
Republican members of the Illinois House Veterans’ Affairs Committee are waiting for when there’ll be a public hearing about a COVID-19 outbreak at the state-run veterans’ home in LaSalle.
The GOP members said in a statement the Democratic chairman promised a hearing, but one hasn’t been scheduled.
There’ve been at least seven COVID-related deaths and dozens of infections at the home.
State has second-worst unemployment in U.S.
Illinois has the second-worst recovery of unemployment in the nation.
Consumer finance website WalletHub said despite the U.S. dealing with an uptick of COVID-19 cases, new unemployment claims decreased from the week before nationwide.
Illinois saw a decrease of new filings by 2,800, but still saw more than 70,000 initial unemployment claims last week. All neighboring states have among the best recovery, with Kentucky ranked 7th best.