National unemployment rate hits 14.7 percent
Expect Illinois’ unemployment rate to increase substantially. The national rate for April reported Friday morning was 14.7 percent. Illinois’ rate traditionally is higher than the national average.
Since March 1, more than 1 million Illinoisans have filed for unemployment and the state has paid out more than $2 billion in benefits.
National Federation of Independent Business Illinois State Director Mark Grant said the toll will hit small business owners, their families and their employee’s families and livelihoods for years.
Some counties prepare to vote on county-level reopening plans
County officials in Madison and Clark County are poised to vote on county-level plans to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19.
Officials in Madison County on Thursday heard from an attorney about the power he said local public health officials have in such situations, saying the governor’s orders have exceeded his authority.
More session days in Springfield scrapped
The Illinois legislature isn’t expected back in session next week.
Scheduled days next week for the Illinois House have been canceled. House Republicans urge the legislature to convene to deal with important issues as the May 31 deadline for simple majorities to pass legislation, including a budget.
House Speaker Michael Madigan this week said: “any plan for a return to Springfield must have the health and safety of all those involved as a top priority.”
Peoria business owner sues Pritzker over stay-at-home order
The governor is reacting to another lawsuit filed against his stay-at-home order. Running Central, a running and clothing store in Peoria, reportedly filed a lawsuit seeking an exemption from the order.
Pritzker said anyone can file a lawsuit, and said local shoppers shouldn't shop there to be safe from spreading COVID-19.
He encouraged local officials to enforce his order.
Illinois Chamber pans Pritzker's reopening plan
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce wants a statewide reopening protocol for all businesses, not one based on regions.
Todd Maisch, president and CEO of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, said the organization appreciates the roadmap to reopen sectors of the state’s economy the governor released this week, but he said of regionalization “undisclosed epidemiological standards applied to arbitrary geographical boundaries should not keep people from earning a living.”
Pritzker won't hold weekend news conferences going forward
After two months of daily media briefings with the governor, don’t expect the governor in front of the cameras this weekend.
The governor said Thursday beginning this weekend he will no longer hold weekend in-person briefings.
The administration will be releasing daily medical statistics Saturday and Sunday.