Lawmakers could extend legislative session
While today is the final day of the three-day scheduled special session for Illinois state lawmakers, there’s a possibility they could extend the session into the weekend.
The legislature has been operating under unique circumstances with Senators taking turns voting and the House off-site at a Springfield convention center.
Last year, outside of a global pandemic, lawmakers extended their session past the May 31 deadline.
Butler calls for waiting on federal aid before adopting a state budget
State Rep. Tim Butler says he’d like to see lawmakers hold off on rushing to pass a pandemic-era budget.
The Springfield Republican said holding off for passing a budget that begins July 1 will allow more clarity on expected revenue and any possible federal aid.
But, Butler, who’s in the Republican super-minority, said supermajority Democrats have enough votes to pass a partisan budget now or after the end of May deadline, which would increase the vote threshold.
Senate prepares to address mail-in voting expansion
The state Senate is gearing up to take on legislation to expand mail-in voting.
The measure passed the House Thursday, but not without objects from Republicans.
Republicans said instead of expanding the existing mail-in voting program, there needs to be more emphasis on vetting voter rolls and education about current voting options like early voting and the current mail-in voting process.
Democrats say the measure ensures people can safely vote during a pandemic.
Illinois' surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 cases
Of nearly 30,000 COVID-19 tests performed in the past 24 hours, state public health officials report 2,268 positive cases. That brings the state’s total to 102,686.
There have been more than 4,600 deaths officials say are linked to the virus.
House backs expansion of mail-in voting
Despite concerns from some at the statehouse, state lawmakers are closer to passing legislation that would expand mail-in voting for the November General Election.
The measure found approval by members of the House on Thursday, but several Republicans said there needs to be an audit of local voter rolls to make sure they’re cleared of errors.
While he said he supports mail-in balloting, Peoria state Rep. Ryan Spain said the measure has problems that could jeopardize the legitimacy of elections.
Bailey lawsuit heads to federal court
Unless there’s an emergency ruling to dismiss a change of venue motion from Illinois’ attorney general in the case state Rep. Darren Bailey filed against the governor’s stay-at-home order, today’s hearing in Clay County Circuit Court is on hold.
The AG said federal court is the proper venue. Bailey’s attorney said it's frivolous and delays the outcome he expected to go the way of his client.