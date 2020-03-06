Helm indicted for bribing former state senator
Federal authorities indicted a former Illinois Department of Transportation official on a charge of bribing former state Sen. Martin Sandoval.
Sandoval pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for protecting the red light camera industry.
The Chicago Tribune reported William Helm was indicted on a single count of bribery.
Daylight saving time bill remains in Rules Committee
If you’re angry you are losing an hour of sleep this weekend by springing your clocks forward, you may be happy to know an Illinois Senate Bill to take away the time changes is still in play, but don’t expect the law to change anytime soon.
Senate Bill 533 passed the Senate in November nearly unanimously. But the bill remains in the House Rules Committee.
Even if it were to pass the Illinois House, the state would still need to get a federal waiver.
State lawmaker proposes 2 percent tax on ammunition
State Rep. Jonathan “Yoni” Pizer said his bill to tax ammunition 2 percent for a special school safety grant fund would help keep kids safe.
State Rep. Darren Bailey said the measure is just another in an effort to diminish Second Amendment rights in Illinois.
Bailey said he doesn’t trust the state to create a new fund, pointing to reports that nearly $30 million of fees that gun owners pay the state have been swept for other purposes.
Fifth case of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois
The fifth presumed-positive case of COVID-19 in Illinois is an individual in their 20s who recently traveled from Italy.
That’s the latest from public health officials who say the person is being observed in isolation in Cook County.
One of the two cases announced Monday has been confirmed by the CDC. Officials remind people to wash their hands regularly and to stay home if they feel sick.
State officials urge problem gamblers to seek help
If you know someone who has a problem with gambling, the Illinois Department of Human Services wants you to pass along the number 1-800-GAMBLER. March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
IDPH says events will be held across the state to raise awareness about gambling disorders.
Last summer, the state expanded gambling, including allowing for more video gambling positions, with plans for more casinos and sports betting.
Biden, Sanders plan rallies in Illinois
With the race for the Democratic presidential nomination between former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator and Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders, Illinois is in play, and they both plan rallies in the days ahead.
Sanders will rally Saturday afternoon in Chicago’s Grant Park. Biden will be in Chicago on March 13 for a fundraiser and private event.
Illinois’ primary is March 17.