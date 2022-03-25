Pritzker ranked 47th of all governors
In a new ranking of the country’s governors on their economic policy performance, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is near the bottom.
The American Legislative Exchange Council’s ranking places Pritzker at number 47 in the country. The author notes if Pritzker’s failed progressive tax referendum would have been approved by voters, he would have come in last.
The top 10 governors shared some common traits, including lower taxes and unemployment rates, and responsible spending of federal pandemic funds.
Illinois' unemployment still higher than national average
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Thursday that the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.8% in February.
The state’s unemployment rate is still higher than the national unemployment rate, which is 3.8%. Last year at this time, Illinois’ unemployment rate was 6.9%.
Champaign teachers signal strike
One of the largest downstate school districts is facing a potential teachers' strike.
The Champaign Federation of Teachers union filed a 10-day intent to strike Friday following eight hours of negotiations the night before. Over 90% of union members indicate they will be on the picket line if a strike unfolds in the coming days.
Another bargaining session is scheduled for Tuesday.
Grants for 'Freedom Schools' announced
The Illinois State Board of Education is announcing a $17 million grant to create a network of Freedom Schools.
ISBE said the goal is to have school and community organizations partner to establish programs to improve outcomes for low-income students and address the learning loss caused by the pandemic.
The grant is funded with federal Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency dollars.
Taxi driver shoots suspected carjacker
A taxi driver shot a man who was attempting to carjack him Thursday in Chicago.
A man driving a Mitsubishi for a taxi service answered a call on the city’s West Side when three males entered the vehicle. One man pulled out a handgun and demanded the car, but the taxi driver, who has a valid concealed carry license, shot the man. He was taken to the hospital after the other two men fled the scene.
Courthouse closed for tower inspection
The Ford County Courthouse is closed because of safety concerns regarding an old tower near the building.
The sheriff’s office said a 70-year-old emergency communication tower is scheduled to be removed in April, but officials have found a lateral crack in one of the legs.
Structural engineers plan to inspect the tower before people will be allowed back into the courthouse.