Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
With an uncuffed fist in the air while maintaining he's innocent, actor Jussie Smollett was taken into custody to serve 150 days in Cook County Jail for lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime.
After an hours-long sentencing hearing in Chicago, Judge James Linn handed down the sentence. Smollett said he was not suicidal and was innocent.
In December, Smollett was convicted of lying to police that he was the victim of a hate crime in 2019. Police spent about $130,000 investigating the report but found cooperating witnesses that testified Smollett paid them to attack him.
St. Patrick's Day patrols ongoing
State and local police will be stepping up patrols this weekend for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort runs from March 11 through the early-morning hours of March 18. During that time, the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement will be conducting roadside safety checks, seat belt zones and patrols to enforce DUI, seat belt, speeding, distracted driving and other traffic laws.
Sports betting going strong
Illinois' sportsbooks started the year with a surge of betting with a monthly handle in January totalling nearly $870 million.
Joe Boozell with PlayIllinois.com said with the extended NFL regular season and expanded playoffs, the sports calendar was favorable. On March 5, Illinois removed the in-person registration requirements and allowed sports bettors to register on their phones.
State officials find avian flu in wild birds
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is reporting the first confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza case in a wild bird in Illinois for 2022.
Three Canada geese, located in Will County, were submitted for sampling on March 2 and tested positive.
Officials said while Illinois has not seen any avian flu in backyard or commercial poultry within the state this year, the finding demonstrates that the virus may be circulating within the wild bird population.
Bobcat harvest totals lowest in five years
Illinois bobcat hunters this season bagged the fewest total in five years. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources reports a total of 174 bobcats were taken by hunters, while trapping accounted for 116 of the harvest. Jefferson County reported 17 bobcats, which was the most of any county this year.
In 2016, the bobcat became the 14th species of fur bearer that has a regulated hunting or trapping season.
State Fair concert tickets
Tickets go on sale Friday for the Illinois State Fair grandstand concert series.
Country singer Sam Hunt kicks off shows Friday, Aug. 12, followed by a recent addition to the lineup, Demi Lovato, Saturday night. Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket broker for the fair.
Tickets went on sale at 10 a,m.