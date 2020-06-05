Illinois on course to surpass 1 million COVID-19 tests
Heading into the weekend, Illinois is expected to surpass 1 million COVID-19 tests conducted.
Of that, there have been more than around 125,000 cases tested positive.
State officials opened up testing at state sites to all people regardless of whether they have symptoms.
State education officials issue guidelines for in-person summer school
Summer school will be allowed in new guidelines offered by Illinois education officials.
The Illinois State Board of Education says the recommendations include extensive social distancing, enhanced sanitation measures, and other accommodations, including prohibiting more than 10 individuals from gathering in one space and requiring the use of appropriate personal protective equipment.
The guidelines published Thursday were developed in collaboration with educators, superintendents, social workers, nurses, and other stakeholders.
Views differ in Illinois on police funding
At protests around the state and the country there are signs saying “Defund The Police,” but there are differences of opinion on what that means.
State Rep. Carol Ammons said resources should instead be spent on after school programs.
The Illinois Police Chiefs Association said the conversation recognizes police are asked to do more than just enforce the law.
Ex-Secretary of State official accused of fraud, theft totaling $350,000
A former vehicle services administrator for the Illinois Secretary of State allegedly stole nearly $350,000 from taxpayers.
That’s according to a federal grand jury indictment issued against Candace Wanzo, which was announced Thursday in Springfield.
Wanzo was hired in 1999 after pleading guilty in 1991 to embezzling more than a quarter-million dollars from SIU. She was fired from the state in 2018.
Public health officials report 116 additional deaths
Illinois public health officials announced in the latest daily report 929 new positive COVID-19 cases from more than 22,800 tests conducted.
There have been another 116 deaths.
Information can be found at coronavirus.illinois.gov.
Motorcyclist group wants to end all profiling
Illinois’ leading motorcyclist association ABATE of Illinois is asking for positive conversations to end all types of profiling, including those about bikers.
In a statement, the group condemned a story of a biker reportedly riding into peaceful protesters in Bloomington.
Conversely, ABATE praised other stories like in Marion where a group of bikers was helping keep demonstrations free of violent outsiders. The group encourages all bikers to work with their communities to ensure safe demonstrations.