Casinos, video gambling operations to open July 1
Starting Wednesday, July 1, casinos statewide and video gambling in restaurants that are now allowed to have dine-in service will resume operations, but with new restrictions.
The Illinois Gaming Board approved the move after all operations were halted March 16.
State Sen. Dave Syverson said resuming video gaming is a win for not just state and local governments that will get needed tax revenue, but also for small businesses who’ve been stifled for three months.
Congress moves ahead with police reform bills
Illinois’ congressional delegation is split on what kinds of reforms are needed in public safety across the country.
Democrats in the U.S. House passed their version of a bill that Illinois’ Republican delegation called partisan.
Illinois’ Democratic U.S. Senators oppose Senate Republican’s version of police reforms. It’s unclear if any measure will advance before the Independence Day break.
Trump compares violence in Chicago to Afghanistan, again
President Donald Trump equated recent spikes in violence in Chicago to a war zone like Afghanistan.
During a Fox News town hall event Thursday, Trump said cities like Chicago with increased discord, shootings and murder are run by Democrats.
It was not the first time Trump compared Chicago to Afghanistan.
Unemployment rates increase in all state metro areas
All of Illinois’ metropolitan areas saw increases in unemployment rates. Some were double-digit increases. The lowest unemployment rate was in Champaign-Urbana at 10 percent. That’s up 6.8 percent from 3.2 percent the year before. The highest unemployment rate was Rockford at 19.3 percent, which is 14.2 percent higher than the 5.1 percent a year ago.
State watchdog levies record fines for ethics violations
The Illinois Office of Executive Inspector General says it’s levied a record $193,000 fine against Michale Wons who worked for the state.
The OEIG said Wons violated the ethics act on four different occasions.
Another investigation found Dwayne Truss, who works for the Illinois Department of Employment Security, posted campaign material while on state time. Truss got a seven-day suspension.
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to reopen
There’ll be advanced ticketing requirements, visitor screenings and temperature checks and face-covering requirements and protective barriers in key places, but the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield will be open to visitors starting July 1.
The special collections research library portion will be open by appointment only.