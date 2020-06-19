IDPH doesn't track senior transfers from hospital to nursing homes
The Illinois Department of Public Health doesn’t track how many seniors were transferred from a hospital back to a nursing home after being treated for COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker this week acknowledged the policy, saying the transfers only happened when the patient recovered.
With more than half of the COVID-19 related deaths related to long term care facilities, some are calling for an investigation into the policy.
IHSA prepares draft guidelines for high school sports
It appears the Illinois High School Association is preparing for Friday night lights this fall. The IHSA has submitted Return to Play guidelines to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
If approved, the guidelines would go into effect for all summer contact day activities as regions reach Phase 4 of the governor’s reopening plan as soon as June 26.
Kinzinger calls media report on spy plane a conspiracy
An Illinois U.S. Congressman who is also a member of the national guard says it’s a conspiracy theory that the national guard used spy planes to spy on protesters.
The New York Times reported an inspector general is investigating the issue.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said on Twitter the use of such planes during the protests was to monitor key infrastructure at the requests of state officials, and they did not harvest cell phone data.
Illinois unemployment rates remains higher than national average
Illinois’ unemployment rate was worse in April than originally reported, but the rate is going down as the state added 62,000 jobs in May.
State employment officials say the state’s 16.4 percent unemployment rate for April was revised to 17.2 percent. But for May, the preliminary rate dropped to 15.2 percent, a full two percentage points.
Illinois’ rate still remains higher than the national average of 13.3 percent.
State guidance expected soon on school this fall
Guidance for Illinois schools to have in-person learning this fall is coming in a matter of days, but if that’s not possible because of COVID-19, officials say remote learning will be enhanced.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 1596 Thursday that, among other things, gives schools flexibility with blended remote learning day options.
State officials urge local districts to prioritize in-person learning for students with the greatest needs.
Mobile sports betting underway in Illinois
Mobile sports betting is live in Illinois. BetRivers Illinois’ Sportsbook has launched online.
Users can go to IL.BetRivers.com, and register with a geolocation verification download on their desktop. T
here’s also an app for android devices. Players can bet on upcoming NASCAR races, UFC, golf and even overseas soccer and baseball.