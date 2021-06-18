Pritzker signs $42.3 billion state spending plan
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the 2022 state budget into law Thursday.
The plan reflects $42.3 billion in spending and repays the $2 billion emergency Federal Reserve loan. The budget closes four tax incentives for Illinois businesses worth $655 million and $42 million to local governments.
Critics said the incentives were necessary to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earthquake in Indiana felt in Illinois
Illinois residents experienced some shaking Thursday from an earthquake in Indiana.
The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 3.8 earthquake around 3:18 p.m. in Montezuma, Indiana near the Illinois border.
People as far away as Peoria said they felt the tremor, over 100 miles away.
Pritzker announces prizes for vaccine lottery in Illinois
The state of Illinois has announced a new vaccination lottery with $10 million dollars in total prize money.
The “All in For the Win” vaccine lottery, which will award $7 million in cash prizes to residents over 18 and $3 million in scholarships to those aged 12 to 17.
Anyone who has received or gets at least one vaccine dose in Illinois is eligible to win with the first drawing July 8.
Algae toxin found in Illinois River
Illinois officials have confirmed the presence of an algae toxin in the Illinois River.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency collected samples near Starved Rock Lock & Dam on June 10 and found the level above the health advisory limit.
Toxins, sometimes produced by blue-green algae, can cause sickness or other adverse health effects in people and pets.
Ford urges prostate screenings
An Illinois lawmaker is sharing his battle with prostate cancer in an effort to encourage more people to get screened.
State Rep. La Shawn Ford of Chicago said he was screened last October and his PSA levels came back high.
Ford had successful surgery in January and noted he ran in a 5K race a month later.