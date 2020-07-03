Pritzker plans to appeal after ruling in Bailey case
Gov. J.B. Pritzker had no constitutional authority to restrict people's movements or forcefully close businesses beyond April 8, according to a court order from a Clay County judge on Thursday.
State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed the lawsuit to challenge the governor's authority.
A judge on Thursday said restricting businesses during a health crisis is up to local health departments.
The governor’s office said it will appeal, but it did not file an immediate stay on the judge's order.
Attorney plans to re-file suit over Illinois State Board of Education regulations
The lawsuit attorney Thomas DeVore filed on behalf of clients against the Illinois State Board of Education over mask and temperature check requirements for in-person instruction this fall has been withdrawn.
DeVore said he withdrew the motion for a temporary restraining order Thursday and will file a motion for summary judgment on Monday.
He said the state's orders on school districts are too onerous and impracticable.
GOP plans to appeal ruling after losing in federal court
The Illinois Republican Party is immediately appealing a federal judge's ruling in a case challenging the governor’s limits on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal judge Thursday said granting relief to the Republicans “would pose serious risks to public health” because of the ongoing pandemic.
The GOP is looking to lift gathering restrictions imposed by the governor.
Driver Services facilities closed until next week
Don’t expect to get any business done at a driver services facility until next week.
Facilities that are open Monday through Friday will be closed Friday. If the facility has a Monday through Saturday or Tuesday through Saturday schedule, the facilities will be closed for the Independence Day holiday Saturday.
IEMA encourages life-saving skills
Aside from learning CPR, first aid or other life-saving skills, the state’s emergency management agency wants Illinois to learn other things that could save lives in times of disaster.
While CPR and other first aid classes can be obtained through a local Red Cross chapter, IEMA said to learn how to manage things like gas and water hook ups in times of natural disasters, people should reach out to their utility provider.
Officials also encourage people to get to know their neighbors.
Law school grads can get to work before passing bar exam
New law school graduates in Illinois can now work for private law firms and other for-profit entities under a temporary rule amendment issued by the Illinois Supreme Court.
The court said the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the bar examination to the second week of September, which hurts grads coming out of law school with large amounts of debt. The rule change allows graduates to appear in court and perform depositions.