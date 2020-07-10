Trump pressures Chicago leaders to address city violence
President Donald Trump continues to put the pressure on Chicago leaders to do something about the violence there.
Trump told Fox News Thursday the police are great, but they’re not being allowed to do their job. He threatened to do something about it, but didn’t elaborate. He said he’s offered the mayor and governor assistance.
Groups advocate for local control of COVID-19 relief funds
While Chicago and Illinois counties with half a million people or more get to control most of nearly $5 billion in federal funds amid COVID-19 relief efforts, a group of associations said Thursday the Pritzker administration is taking such control away from other local governments.
The Illinois Municipal League says control over how local stimulus funds are distributed should stay local.
Richards picked to lead Illinois Department of Employment Security amid record unemployment
Youth employment in the state dropped more than 40 percent since last year, making Illinois the worst state for the employment of 16 to 19-year-olds in the Midwest, and the 11th worst state in the nation, according to the Illinois Policy Institute.
And while critics continue to blast the state’s employment security agency, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Kristin Richards, current Chief of Staff to the Senate President, will serve as the director of the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Public health officials report more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 cases
Just over 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases were reported statewide by public health officials over the past 24 hours and there were an additional 20 deaths attributed to the disease.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate remains under 3 percent.
New regulations set for high school sports
The Illinois High School Association released regulations for the next stage of high school athletics amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There can’t be any contact drills or physical contact between athletes and everyone must wear masks, but they’re still determining if that includes those outside while social distancing. There must also be a cap of 50 people for all indoor activities, including spectators.
Madigan calls for removal of Douglas portrait
Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan wants to remove a statue and portrait of a prominent Democrat in Illinois’ history who owned slaves.
Madigan said he wants to pass a resolution to replace the portrait of 19th Century Illinois politician Stephen Douglas with a portrait of former President Barack Obama.
Madigan also wants to remove Douglas’ statue from the capitol grounds.