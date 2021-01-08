Illinois House in session today, through weekend
The Illinois House will be in session this afternoon for the first time since May at an alternate location in Springfield.
The Senate will be in their chambers at the capitol for hearings starting Saturday.
Some of the issues that could come up for the final days of this term are criminal justice and police reforms.
There could also be changes proposed to the state’s adult-use cannabis law.
Republican lawmaker worries leadership struggle could overshadow key bills
State Rep. Tim Butler worries because of the leadership battle among House Democrats, the state legislature may neglect to address major issues as House Speaker Michael Madigan works to find favor by advancing certain measures over others.
Butler said the problems with unemployment, Firearm Owner Identification card delays, the state’s budget and even the governor’s emergency authority could go by the wayside in the final days of the session.
Hearing on deadly LaSalle COVID-19 outbreak set for Saturday
A House hearing set for Saturday about the LaSalle Veterans’ Home won’t feature testimony from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The department said they have not been requested to testify.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the home in early November led to the deaths of 35 people.
Banks won't charge check-cashing fees for stimulus checks
For those without bank accounts ready to cash their $600 federal stimulus check, the state’s financial regulatory body says banks won’t charge check-cashing fees.
The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation said they’ve worked with the major banks and they’ll provide the service free of charge as they did with the $1,200 stimulus checks sent out last year.
Pritzker optimistic about federal aid
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was all smiles about Georgia’s U.S. Senate election results.
The Democrat was optimistic the federal government will come through with more state aid now that Republicans can’t block it in the U.S. Senate.
Election results have yet to be certified in Tuesday’s Senate runoff in Georgia.
Illinois reaches agreement on invasive carp
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration announced an agreement with the state of Michigan for a project to prevent an invasive fish species from harming the Great Lakes.
The latest agreement has Illinois using up to $8 million of Michigan money for pre-construction design of a system using electric barriers, underwater sounds and air bubbles with a flushing lock in a waterway near Joliet.
Illinois will contribute an additional $2.5 million to the project.