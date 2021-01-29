Pritzker defends vaccine administration plan
Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending his administration’s handling of COVID-19 vaccines.
The governor said the state’s administration of the shots continues to ramp up daily, but Senate Republicans are critical that only a quarter of doses meant for long term care residents have been administered since the state started vaccines a month and a half ago.
McConchie offers up suggested rules to Supermajority Democrats
Illinois Senate Minority Leader Dan McConchie says he’s offering up rules he wants Supermajority Democrats to consider for the new General Assembly.
Rules approved by the body dictate how the Senate conducts business. McConchie said his proposals would allow for more bipartisan cooperation in crafting legislation.
The Senate hasn’t approved rules and is expected back on Feb. 9.
The House is expected back on Feb. 10 to take up their rules.
Census delays could affect state legislative map-making process
It’s becoming clear that Illinois’ constitutional deadline of June 30 to redraw district boundaries will not be met due to delays with the U.S. Census.
The state’s constitution says if the deadline isn’t met, a bipartisan commission takes up the issue. If they don’t come to a resolution, the state’s Supreme Court intervenes.
The new maps will determine political boundaries for the 2022 election.
Preliminary data shows suicides increased among Illinois' minorities, young adults, elderly
While the total number of suicides in Illinois has declined from a previous three-year average, preliminary data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows a 27.7 percent increase in suicides among Black people and a 6.3 percent increase among Hispanic people.
There's also been an increase of 7.4 percent in the suicides of 18 to 24-year-olds and a 2.8 percent increase in suicides among people 65 and older.
Illinois National Guard heads to Washington D.C.
Around 500 Illinois National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington D.C.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the activation was at the request of the Department of Defense.
Republicans in Congress have requested briefings and justification for the continued troop presence in the nation’s capitol expected through mid-March.
Pritzker says double mask mandate unlikely
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said getting people to wear two masks is unlikely because he's still trying to get people to follow his single-mask mandate.
Pritzker was asked Thursday if he agrees with a Biden administration official who said two layers of mask is better than one in protecting against COVID-19.
Pritzker said he’s heard that but can’t project forward, noting he can’t get everybody to wear even a single mask.