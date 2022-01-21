University of Illinois increases tuition
It’ll cost incoming freshmen at the University of Illinois nearly 2% more than before after the university’s board voted to increase tuition.
The increase was approved by the board of trustees for all U of I campuses. Tuition will increase 1.8% for the Urbana-Champaign and Chicago campuses. Tuition will increase 1.5% at the Springfield campus.
Slain DCFS worker honored
Flags are half-staff on government properties today in honor of Diedre Silas, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker killed in central Illinois earlier this month.
Funeral services for Silas are Saturday in Springfield. Benjamin Reed is charged in the case but faces a mental health evaluation to see if he’s fit for trial.
Attorney general's office shuts down Rolling Meadows testing site
Illinois’ attorney general continues to crack down on popup COVID-19 testing facilities.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul said his office shut down the Center for COVID Control out of Rolling Meadows after investigating claims of delayed results, improper storage and incorrect use of personal protective equipment. The center had locations throughout Illinois.
House committee schedules DCFS hearing
The Department of Children and Family Services will be the subject of a hearing in the Illinois House, but not until next Friday.
Following a week of Republicans demanding the Democratic majority hold public hearings on problems with DCFS, Democratic state Rep. Camille Lilly announced the hearing for Jan. 28.
DCFS was recently found in contempt for holding children in hospitals when they were approved to be with families.
State awards more small business grants
More than $111 million has been distributed to support certain small businesses across the state.
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the total distributed funds for nearly 3,000 different businesses in 300 cities across the state. That’s in addition to $290 million distributed to 9,000 businesses in 98 communities as part of last year’s Business Interruption Grants.
Matthews to lead Board of Elections
There’s a new executive director for the Illinois State Board of Elections.
The agency announced Bernadette Matthews will take the role. She’s served as assistant executive director since 2017.
The board also announced a new member. Tonya Genovese was appointed to fill the vacancy created after the death of board member William Haine in August.