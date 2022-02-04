Troopers OK after six incidents in two days
Three more Illinois State Police cars were hit Thursday, bringing the total to six in two days.
The separate incidents took place in Urbana, Muncie and New Lennox. No officers were hurt but their vehicles were taken out of service. ISP Director Brendan Kelly reminds the public that during inclement weather, obeying Scott’s Law and moving over is even more important.
Gas tax freeze pushback
Some are pushing back on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's proposal to freeze the annual gas tax increase.
Pritzker says as a result of his administration’s management of state finances that he’s able to offer $1 billion in tax relief in the upcoming fiscal year. Among the proposed relief is Pritzker’s plan to freeze the annual gas tax increase set for July 1.
Illinois Asphalt Pavement Association Executive Vice President Kevin Burke said providing relief from record inflation is good, but a $135 million statewide impact to the road fund could lead to the loss of some projects.
Grants for Route 66 promotion
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has announced a $4 million grant program for the development of tourism, education, preservation and promotion of the 100th anniversary of Route 66.
The grant opportunity, which is open to Illinois’ certified conventions and visitors bureaus, will help develop or enhance sites along the historic roadway that stretches from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River.
More than 100 5G interference reports by airports
Pilots have been reporting dozens of possible cases of interference near airports, including in Illinois, by the new 5G cell signal that began a couple of weeks ago.
In November, the FAA asked pilots to report any performance issues with their altimeters, which tells pilots their altitude.
According to Bloomberg, since then, pilots have reported more than 100 cases of possible 5G signal interference near airports around the country, including at Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Opioid settlement for local governments
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that more than 90% of eligible units of local government in the state have signed on to the $26 billion national opioid settlements, helping Illinois qualify to receive its maximum share.
In 2021, an agreement was announced between over 40 states and the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors accusing them of fomenting the opioid crisis, which has claimed half a million lives over nearly two decades.
Natural organic reduction internment practice proposed
Environmental leaders think decomposing the dead may be one way to help save the living.
Natural Organic Reduction is a newer procedure to compost human bodies instead of using caskets or cremation. State Rep. Kelly Cassidy is sponsoring a bill after constituents brought the process to her attention.
Environmentalists warn traditional burial and cremation pollute the environment with the chemicals they use to preserve or burn the body.