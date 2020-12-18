Illinois Chamber of Commerce says push to end incentives wrong approach
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce says the push to end business incentives to plug the state’s nearly $4 billion budget hole is the wrong approach during an economic crisis.
CEO Todd Maisch said the government should be helping businesses, not punishing them with higher taxes.
Statehouse Democrats are pushing to end what they call “loopholes” and “giveaways” for businesses instead of the governor’s proposed $711 million in cuts.
Pritzker says unemployment issues not unique to Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the problems Illinois’ unemployment agency is experiencing with backlogs and fraud is happening in other states.
Taylorville U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis says from colleagues he’s talked to from other states, they aren’t experiencing the same level of problems Illinois is experiencing.
Davis said it’s up to the Pritzker administration to manage Illinois’ persistent problems.
Eat-in rally set for Saturday
A group of central Illinois bars and restaurants plan a rally outside of the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield Saturday to protest ongoing COVID-19 mitigation.
Ryan Bandy with the Central Illinois Licensed Beverage Association said rain or shine at 1 p.m. people are encouraged to bring lunch to eat on the sidewalk around the executive estate and then hold a rally featuring impacted employees, business owners and elected officials.
Illinois State Rifle Association files injunction over FOID delays
The Illinois State Rifle Association says next week a judge could order Illinois State Police to follow the law and issue Firearm Owner Identification Cards.
The group filed an injunction against ISP for the state agency to comply with the FOID Card Act that says they must issue or deny cards within 30 days.
Last week, state police said they have more than 145,000 backlogged requests and an average wait of 121 days.
More mobile testing sites coming to Illinois
Mobile COVID-19 testing sites continue at the Decatur Civic Center throughout the weekend.
The state will also have teams at Metamora Township High Schools Friday, as well as the Green County IDOC work camp. Saturday, testing teams will be at the Effingham County Health Department.
On Saturday and Sunday teams will be at the Knox County Fairgrounds, and the Sangamon County Health Department.
Illinois sportsbooks draw more than $430 million in bets in October
Sports betting industry group PlayIllinois says the state has reached a level in only four months no other jurisdiction has reached in fewer than 16 months.
The group said Illinois sportsbooks drew more than $430 million in bets in October, up 42 percent from September and the fourth largest handle in the U.S.