Illinois Attorney General joins opposition to Texas lawsuit
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined with other states against the Texas lawsuit in front of the U.S. Supreme Court challenging the election outcome in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin and Michigan. Raoul said the case is frivolous.
The Texas case is supported by attorneys general from other Republican states.
At least two Republican congressmen from Illinois have issued support for the Texas case.
Illinois expects to borrow another $2 billion
The Pritzker administration expects to get $2 billion in borrowing from a federal loan program late next week, but it still owes $1 billion on a bridge loan from the previous fiscal year.
The Governor’s Office of Management and Budget said it’s only paid $200 million of the $1.2 billion loan it used to bridge the previous fiscal year.
That’s expected to be paid back through the next year. Taxpayers are on the hook for the additional $2 billion over the next three years.
Business Interruption Grant deadline approaches
The deadline for Illinois businesses to file for the Business Interruption Grant program is coming up.
The deadline for the federally-funded, state-administered program, is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said of $270 million for all small businesses, nearly $170 million has been granted to more than 6,300 businesses.
Legislative Black Caucus backs Madigan
The Legislative Black Caucus has come out in support of embattled Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
But one caucus member says he stands by his previous descent.
After the Black caucus announcement supporting Madigan, Rockford state Rep. Maurice West issued a four-word statement: "My position hasn't changed."
He said in October he's looking for a different choice.
Restore Illinois Collaborative Commission set to dissolve
The Restore Illinois Collaborative Commission is set to dissolve at the end of the month, but legislative leaders want to see it continuing into the new year.
The group of lawmakers was created this summer by statute to collaborate with the governor on recovering from the pandemic, but had several false starts and canceled meetings.
There have only been two public hearings.
It will be dissolved at the end of the month, by law.
Cost of bounce house inspections increase
The cost of inspections for inflatable amusement attractions at public events has increased to $130 if it is 1,500 square feet.
The Illinois Department of Labor announced the updated inspection fee and other rule changes.
The department’s website says the annual permit was $55 for inflatables used at public events.