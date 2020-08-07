State's economy contracts in second quarter
During the height of the pandemic and associated state-mandated lockdowns, Illinois’ economy likely shrank by nearly $86 billion in the second quarter.
That’s according to Karin Kimrough, an economist with Linkedin.
She said once the lockdowns loosened a bit, the economy started to rebound but stimulus payments may still be needed to keep things going.
IML pushes for release of relief funds
The Illinois Municipal League says they made some progress in getting the Pritzker administration to change some of it’s proposed rules in how to dole out tens of millions of federal COVID-19 relief that has already been released.
IML’s executive director said about $150 million meant for local economic stability payments has been captured by the Pritzker administration whose rules are up for review Tuesday by a panel of lawmakers in Springfield.
IBSE to track school reopening plans
With more than 850 different school districts across the state, there could be 850 different plans.
Some have announced they’re all remote to start the year.
Others are doing in-person instruction or a blended option.
The Illinois State Board of Education said it’s got surveys out to the districts and is building a dashboard with details that will be available on the agency's website.
Head of state's largest pension system resigns after being put on leave
The head of the state’s largest public employee pension fund is out of a job after an investigation.
A spokesperson for TRS said the board was unanimous in putting Executive Director Richard Ingram on leave.
Ingram resigned three days later.
Crain's Chicago Business reported the actions followed an investigation into “performance-based issues” by a former U.S. Attorney.
The latest audited financials had TRS at only 39 percent funded.
Group says progressive income tax will hurt women, minorities
A progressive income tax will disproportionately affect women and minorities and will shrink Illinois’ economy by nearly $2 billion.
That’s according to an analysis conducted by Berkeley Research Group.
The Illinois Chamber of Commerce said the analysis also shows that changing Illinois' flat income tax to one with higher rates for higher earners would increase consumer costs and lead to reduced household spending.
The group Vote Yes for Fairness said the chamber is trying to mislead voters.
Judge tosses school mask lawsuit
An Adams County judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging a Quincy school district’s mask requirement.
The move allowed attorney Thomas DeVore to file an amended complaint.
DeVore filed that amended complaint on Thursday.