Hackers attempt to breach Illinois State Police FOID website
The Illinois State Police confirm reports hackers attempted to access personal information through the state’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card internet portal.
The cards are required for Illinoisans wanting to own or purchase guns and ammo. To boost security on the website, the agency said it is restricting the use and access of personal information that FOID applicants submit.
They say the website is currently up and accepting applications.
Fraternal Order of Police opposes 'vaccine shaming'
The government has resorted to “vaccine shaming.” That’s according to the Fraternal Order of Police, which said it supports vaccines, but not mandates.
In a statement, the group that represents 34,000 active duty and retired police said they oppose requiring staff at prisons and juvenile facilities to take the vaccine.
The group also opposes the Secretary of State mandating employees who don’t show vaccine proof to regularly be tested for COVID-19.
New laws aim to provide better access to feminine hygiene products in Illinois
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a package of bills into law to try to make feminine hygiene products more accessible in Illinois.
One measure requires all public universities and community colleges to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.
Also signed into law is a measure requiring all homeless shelters for women and girls to have certain sanitary products available.
Secretary of State to require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated employees
The Illinois Secretary of State is requiring all employees for the agency to prove their COVID-19 status.
Secretary of State Jesse White announced employees will have to either show their vaccine status or submit to regular COVID-19 testing, at least once every two weeks.
All staff and customers to Secretary of State facilities are required to wear masks.
Cannabis sales hit new high
Monthly cannabis sales continue to increase month after month. Total sales for July hit $128 million, another high. That’s up from around $116 million sold in May.
Adult-use cannabis taxes remitted to the state comptroller for July totaled $35.6 million.
That adds to the nearly $370 million collected since legal sales began in January 2020 for a total of more than $405 million in tax revenues.
Preparations underway for Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is gearing up to begin. The eleven-day-long expo in Springfield was canceled by the governor last summer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A media preview day Thursday was rescheduled for today.
The unofficial start of the fair is Thursday, Aug. 12 and it runs through Sunday, Aug. 22.