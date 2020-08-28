Appellate court reverses lower court in prison transfer lawsuit
Local jails across the state are being stressed because the state is not taking new inmates over COVID-19 concerns, following an appellate court reversing a lower court’s order, local sheriffs said.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said his jail is hovering at the tipping point because of inmates who are supposed to be in state custody but can't get transferred.
He said his colleagues across the state have similar problems. Campbell said he worries releasing nonviolent offenders to alleviate the issue could endanger public safety.
Gas tax revenue decline delays construction projects
The state’s transportation director said gas tax revenues are down from estimates and that will push some projects from the multi-year construction plan back a year.
A state Senate committee discussed the issue during a virtual hearing Thursday.
Motor fuel tax revenues are down $82 million from this time last year, despite a doubling of the state’s gas tax.
State worker faces felony charges
A Peoria man who works for the Illinois Department of Human Services was charged with five felonies Wednesday, including official misconduct and sex abuse.
Illinois State Police say 29-year-old Thomas Bernardoni was taken into custody in Peoria and was awaiting extradition to Sangamon County.
He worked at McFarland Mental Health facility in Springfield.
It’s unclear when the alleged crimes took place.
Exelon plans to two close two nuclear plants in Illinois
Exelon will shutter two of its six nuclear power generation facilities in Illinois during the third AND fourth quarters of next year.
The company announced its facility in Byron would close in September 2021 and its Dresden facility will close in November 2021.
The company said that's because of “poorly conceived energy policies.” The facilities employ more than 1,500 full-time employees and generate $63 million in taxes each year.
Illinois public health officials won't follow latest COVID-19 testing guidelines from federal officials
Illinois health officials aren’t going to follow federal public health officials’ guidance on COVID-19 testing.
The CDC changed its guidance Monday that only symptomatic people should get tested.
Despite that, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Illinois officials will maintain support for all residents who think they’ve been exposed, symptoms or not, to get a test.
Rod Blagojevich hired to oppose Arizona electrical rate hikes
More than 100,000 Illinoisans who have moved from Illinois to Arizona since 2010 may turn on the TV and see a familiar face: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.
The formerly incarcerated executive recorded an ad for Market Freedom Alliance saying even he knows how wrong it is for Arizona Public Service Electric to raise rates on seniors on fixed incomes.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump commuted Blagojevich’s sentence. Blagojevich lives in Chicago.