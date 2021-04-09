Pritzker downplays court decision to allow challenge of his executive orders to proceed
Gov. J.B. Pritzker downplayed a Sangamon County judge denying his motion to dismiss the case challenging his executive orders to prohibit indoor dining.
Pritzker blamed “right-wing” groups for challenging his authority in the courts. K.C. Gulbro, who owns Geneva restaurant FoxFire, said he has conservative leanings, but that’s not what’s driving his lawsuit.
Gulbro says the governor overstepped his authority.
Some Illinois businesses report problems bringing workers back, citing unemployment benefits
Employers aren’t only having problems finding employees wanting to come back to work, they are also having problems with the process of disputing unemployment claims.
State Rep. Mike Murphy said the system hasn’t been working and he can’t get answers from the Pritzker administration.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security didn’t respond to messages seeking comment.
Lawmakers return to Springfield next week
After a two-week spring break, the Illinois Legislature returns to the capitol next week.
Both the House and Senate have days scheduled Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Lawmakers also plan more hearings about drawing new legislative boundaries for the state.
Hotel industry seeks grant program to help amid pandemic
The Illinois hotel industry is looking for a grant program to help the industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Illinois Hotel & Lodging Association President Michael Jacobson proposed the idea during a House committee.
The program would offer grants to eligible hotels with funds required to be used to pay employees.
Mobile vaccine teams out across Illinois
Mobile COVID-19 vaccine teams from the state will continue in Livingston County today. There will also be a team in Coles County today and Saturday with around 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Sunday and Monday, the team will be in DeWitt County. Another team will be in White County on Monday. More details are available at Coronavirus.Illinois.gov or by calling 833-621-1284.
Children at higher risk of abuse because of pandemic
The state and other organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Illinois are holding events and activities to get the word out and promote messages of awareness and prevention.
Statistics vary, but one states that one in eight children will be sexually abused by their 18th birthday.
Anyone who wishes to report a case of concern can call 800-252-2873.