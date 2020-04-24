Sheriffs mixed on enforcement of modified stay-at-home order
Sheriffs across the state are mixed on how to enforce the governor's ongoing stay home orders.
Douglas County Sheriff Joshua Blackwell told some lawmakers he will not be enforcing any of it unless there’s a court order issued. He said “enough is enough.”
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said he’s giving everyone latitude and sees people complying on their own but didn’t rule out enforcing the orders if there’s defiance.
Not clear if Secretary of State’s office will reopen May 1
It’s unclear if the Secretary of State’s office will open back up come May 1.
A spokesman for the office said drivers service facilities remain closed and the office is reviewing options.
While expired licenses are extended through the emergency, people seeking a first-time driver’s license have to wait until they re-open.
Lawmakers cancel more session days
Don’t expect lawmakers at the Illinois State Capitol until May 5.
Lawmakers left the capitol in mid March before stay-at-home orders and group size restrictions were implemented by the governor.
It’s unclear when they’ll come back and how they’ll conduct business.
The main policy they have to tackle is the next state budget that begins July 1.
State lawmaker sues over stay-at-home order extension
It could soon be up to the Illinois Supreme Court to determine if Gov. J.B. Pritzker has the authority to issue rolling emergency orders.
State Rep. Darren Bailey Thursday filed a lawsuit in Clay County Circuit Court challenging the governor’s stay at home order beyond April 9th.
In a news release, Bailey said the unprecedented power calls for immediate review by the courts. Bailey said he’s ready to take the case all the way to the state supreme court.
Judge grants temporary restraining order in lawsuit over workers' compensation rule
The emergency rule approved by the Illinois Workers’ Compensation Commission making employers responsible if certain employees get COVID-19 has been temporarily suspended.
A Sangamon County Judge issued a temporary restraining order on the rule at the request of a group of business associations.
A hearing is scheduled for May 4.
More protests planned as stay-at-home order extended
While state lawmakers haven’t been at the capitol for nearly a month and a half, there will still be some activity on the grounds in Springfield.
On Saturday, a protest planned by the group Orphans of the American Dream is expected. They say they’ll block traffic demanding the state’s economy be opened back up. Another group, Operation Gridlock, plans a protest Sunday.
On May 1, another group, Re-Open Illinois plans protests in Springfield and Chicago.