Bill deadline approaches in House, Senate
Expect a flurry of activity out of each chamber of the Illinois Legislature.
Today is the deadline for House bills to pass the House onto the Senate and for the Senate to pass Senate bills to the House. The House Thursday passed 180 bills. The Senate passed 75 bills.
Both chambers have a May 31 deadline to pass legislation to the governor with just simple majorities.
Bill requiring fingerprints for FOID card advances in Illinois House
The House could pass a bill today that requires Illinoisans to submit fingerprints when applying for a Firearm Owner Identification card.
The proposed House Bill also increases the fee from $10 for ten years to $20 for 5 years. The Illinois State Rifle Association opposed the increased fee and fingerprint mandate.
The sponsor of House Bill 1091 said she’s open to keeping the fee the same, but is moving forward with mandating fingerprints.
IMA opposes House bill regarding unions in chemical plants
The Illinois Manufacturers' Association says House Bill 3437 that passed the House Thursday would force private construction workers employed at refineries, chemical plants and ethanol facilities into a union.
IMA President Mark Denzler said the measure sets a “dangerous precedent” and will increase project costs.
Illinois lawmakers inch closer to codifying term limits for legislative leaders
Illinois lawmakers are closer to making leadership term limits state law.
State Rep. Anthony DeLuca’s House Bill would limit someone to holding the position of Illinois House Speaker, House Minority Leader, Senate President and Senate Minority Leader to ten consecutive years.
The measure passed nearly unanimously and now heads to the Senate.
Senate passes bill outlawing restraints on children in state custody
It’s on to the House with a bill that prohibits the state’s child welfare agency from restraining children while they are being transported from one place to another.
The bill prohibits the use of restraints on youth in care, including chemical, manual, and mechanical restraints during a transfer.
The measure, which passed by a 49 to 3 vote, includes penalties for state employees who violate the rules.
Staind nixes Illinois State Fair performance over conflict
Because of a scheduling conflict, rock band Staind has canceled their appearance at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield this summer.
Fair organizers said they’re disappointed at the cancelation and are looking to fill that slot.
Automatic refunds are expected.
After largely canceling last year’s fair, this year’s 10-day expo is slated to start on Aug. 12.