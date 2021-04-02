FILE - Illinois State Capitol

The dome of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois.

 Shutterstock photo

Report: Tens of thousands of Illinois students didn’t attend school last fall

Early estimates from state officials show tens of thousands of Illinois students didn’t attend school in 2020.

The Illinois State Board of Education reported an estimated loss of 35,822 public school students.

That’s the equivalent of nearly 2% of the prior year’s enrollment.

Of the more than 35,000 absent students, an estimated 10,069 were kindergarteners.

Lincoln Presidential Library splits from foundation

Leaders at the state-run Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum announced it no longer has a relationship with the private foundation that was meant to supplement the institution’s collection acquisition.

The state agency said its memo of understanding expired and the two sides couldn't come to terms.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation said it was blindsided by the announcement. Both sides say they’re open to further talks.

Hearings continue on how to redraw legislative maps

Hearings on how to redraw Illinois’ legislative districts continue with focuses on various parts of the state.

House and Senate hearings today looked at North DuPage county, Peoria and portions of Cook County.

Three hearings for the House Saturday will look separately at more parts of the Chicagoland area and Rock Island.

House committee eyes film tax credit extension

An Illinois House committee is looking into subsidizing the movie industry when they shoot in the state.

Legislators could extend the Film Production Services Tax Credit Act and change it to include certain fees to pay for a film workforce training program.

Supporters said if passed it could put Illinois in the top tier of states for film production.

State's COVID-19 positivity rate increases

The state’s public health officials say the COVID-19 positivity rate is going up.

In Thursday’s daily report, the Illinois Department of Public Health said the positivity rate of total tests is up to 3.5%. Last week the rate was 2.9%.

Around 17.3% of the state’s total population has been fully vaccinated, according to the state.

