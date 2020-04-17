Some Midwest governors will work together to reopen regional economy
Illinois will soon be coordinating with several other midwestern states on how to best reopen the regional economy together.
The state will join Wisconsin, Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky in reopening segments of their respective economies while still avoiding the spread of COVID-19.
Iowa and Missouri have yet to join any coordinated efforts.
Southern Illinois lawmakers start nonprofit for downstate businesses
A bipartisan group of southern Illinois state lawmakers have formed a nonprofit organization to give out grants to businesses there that are struggling amid the pandemic.
Southern Illinois Strong is selling T-shirts in partnership with the Southern
Illinois Community Foundation and will give the proceeds to businesses there.
Pritzker visits the Shedd Aquarium
Gov. J.B. Pritzker took some time away from the somber task of handling the pandemic response to co-star in a public service video with animals at the Shedd Aquarium.
In a new video released as part of the state's "All In Illinois" campaign, the governor chides penguins for not social distancing, tells a school of fish to keep gatherings below ten and congratulates an otter on proper hand washing technique.