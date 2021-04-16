Pritzker doesn't expect additional shutdowns
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office doesn’t expect to bring back COVID-19 shutdowns.
The governor’s office told the Associated Press while there are concerns of increased COVID-19 cases, they note hospitals have open beds and there’s no need to repeat shutdowns.
The governor does still have 50% capacity limits for most businesses part of his COVID-19 reopening plan with no date certain on when all restrictions would be lifted.
State advances on COVID-19 metrics
Illinois is halfway to the governor’s benchmark to lift restrictions on the state’s economy.
As of Friday morning, nearly 25% of the state’s population are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or more than 3 million Illinoisans.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 reopening plan with continued restrictions would be fully relaxed when 50% of the population is fully vaccinated.
Lawmakers face May 31 deadline to pass bills with simple majorities
The Illinois Senate canceled today’s scheduled session day.
The House convened as scheduled. Both chambers take the weekend and Monday off and return to Springfield on Tuesday.
Lawmakers have a May 31 deadline to pass legislation with simple majorities, including a budget.
Elected Chicago School Board bill passes House as sponsor expects bill allowing nonresident voters
The sponsor of an Illinois House bill creating an elected school board for Chicago Public Schools anticipates undocumented residents to be allowed to cast ballots in school board elections.
The Illinois House passed state Rep. Delia Ramirez’s House Bill 2908 and during debate, she said Senate Bill 1565 would be follow-up legislation allowing noncitizens to cast ballots in school board races.
The Senate bill remains in committee.
Bill seeks enhanced penalties for drunken driving crashes that injure police dogs
It’s onto the Illinois Senate with a bill increasing the penalties for someone who drives intoxicated and causes death or injury of a police dog.
State Rep. Joe Sosnowki’s House Bill 3019 passed with bipartisan support.
Some opponents worried about creating a new class of felony offense, saying drunken driving is already illegal.
Senate bill seeks regulations for trampoline parks
The Illinois Senate will now be asked to apply regulations to trampoline parks.
House Bill 60 passed the House Thursday and would levy fees, require inspections and apply other regulations used for amusement parks on such facilities.
Skokie Democratic state Rep. Denyse Stonebeck said the bill will ensure such parks are safe.