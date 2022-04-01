Measure addresses sexual violence in military
Legislation has been introduced in Springfield aimed at strengthening Illinois’ response to military sexual violence.
A House amendment to Senate Bill 257 would extend the authority of military protection orders beyond military locations, and provide survivors with additional employment protections as they recover.
The measure would allow military legal authorities to file military protection orders with Illinois courts.
Utility subsidies available
The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is encouraging families in need to apply for $150 million in utility bill assistance through the Help Illinois Families Program.
Since the launch of the program in September 2021, more than 230,000 households have received utility assistance so far.
Chicago police claim murder cases 'cleared'
Chicago’s murder total last year surged to levels not seen in sometime, but Police Supt. David Brown has noted his department “cleared” more murder cases in 2021 than in any other year in nearly two decades.
Based on the department’s official total of 797 murders in 2021, Brwown said the department cleared more than 50% last year. But that doesn’t mean many more people are being brought to justice, according to a Chicago Sun-Times analysis. Half those cleared cases were closed “exceptionally,” meaning no one was charged.
Students protest college's planned closure
Students at Lincoln College held a peaceful rally Thursday in response to news that the school will close its doors this spring.
With just weeks left in the semester, officials announced plans to close the campus in Lincoln for good on May 13, barring a large financial gift. The college’s administration said the reason for the shutdown is financial struggles created by the pandemic and a December cyberattack.
Insurance executive terminated
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois President Steve Hamman is being forced out.
According to documents obtained by a Champaign television station, Hamman was fired following an investigative report that exposed the company for overcharging consumers while eliminating provider options. Hamman was named president in 2019.
Skippy recalls tons of peanut butter
Over 160,000 pounds of Skippy peanut butter products, some shipped to Illinois, are being recalled because some of the jars may contain small fragments of stainless steel.
Skippy Foods announced the recall, saying roughly 9,300 cases of three products may have fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment. The company said the peanut butter was shipped to Illinois and 17 other states.