Illinois State Police head to Georgia for training
Over a period of six months, the Illinois State Police will be deploying officers to the country of Georgia. At the request of the U.S. Department of State Bureau of International Narcotic and Law Enforcement Affairs, ISP will be providing basic interviewing and interrogation, traffic accident investigation, and crime scene management training to Georgian police officers. Along with ISP instructing abroad, two Georgian Police Academy instructors will attend an upcoming recruit training class at the Illinois State Police Academy.
Sales tax holiday underway in Illinois
Illinois kicked off a 10-day sales tax holiday on school supplies. Now until August 14, shoppers can save 5% on the sales tax for clothes and school supplies. Clothes or shoes must be less than $125 per item to qualify for the tax discount. The sales tax holiday is part of the $46.5 billion state budget that went into effect July 1.
Cubs fans swear than most other baseball fans
A new survey reveals that Chicago Cubs fans are one of the top baseball fan bases who swear a lot. According to onlinebetting.com, Cubs fans rank fifth on the list of top cursing fans. Topping the list were New York Yankees fans. Fans of Toronto, Colorado and Minnesota swear the least.