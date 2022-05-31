10 killed in Chicago over Memorial Day weekend
Despite stepped up patrols and the availability of neighborhood programs that city officials thought would provide peaceful alternatives, Chicago experienced its most violent Memorial Day weekend in five years.
Ten people were killed and 42 wounded in gun violence. This past weekend’s toll is sharply higher than last year, when three people were killed.
The Chicago Police Department canceled days off over the weekend, but Police Supt. David Brown was vague when asked about the numbers of additional police officers assigned to work.
No one injured in multiple cabins fire near Starved Rock
High winds fueled a massive fire that destroyed seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort near Starved Rock State Park in Utica Monday.
Firefighters responded to the resort just before 5:30 p.m. in regard to a fully-involved porch fire at a cabin on the property, but the fire quickly spread to other cabins. No injuries were reported.
It is the second major fire at the resort in less than 4 years.
Hail, damaging wind gusts expected in Tuesday storms
Many parts of Illinois could possibly see severe storms Tuesday.
A cold front will make conditions ripe for thunderstorms in the afternoon for western Illinois and will affect the rest of the state into the night. The main threats will be hail and strong damaging wind gusts. While the threat for tornadoes is very low, a brief weak tornado cannot be ruled out.
Surveys seek input on remote court hearings
The Illinois court system wants feedback from the public regarding holding proceedings remotely.
A task force under the Illinois Judicial Conference is launching two surveys, one for the public and the other for legal professionals. The surveys ask about the benefits and drawbacks of remote proceedings, challenges to participating remotely, and whether certain cases should continue to be offered virtually.