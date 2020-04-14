(The Center Square) – Public health officials released new figures Tuesday showing that more than 40 percent of people with COVID-19 got better within a week and recovery rates increased with additional time.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has been tracking recovery rates for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that emerged in 2019. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said electronic surveys were sent to COVID-19 patients. Those who did not respond were contacted by phone.
After 7 days, 44% had recovered; after 14 days, 50% were better; after 21 days, 61% had recovered; and after 28 days, 69% had no symptoms from the virus.
“People are getting better. People recover from this disease,” Ezike said. “It is important to note that not everyone has responded to the survey, so potentially the averages could be higher.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he has had conversations with other governors in the region about forming an alliance.
“Our goal is to start to think about the preconditions for beginning to allow certain types of businesses to open their doors again,” Pritzker said. “The preconditions that I think are appropriate are testing, tracing and treating and the availability of PPE."
Ezike on Tuesday reported 1,222 new cases of COVID-19, including 74 additional deaths. Nearly half of those deaths were in Cook County.
Statewide, public health officials have reported 23,247 cases and 868 deaths related to COVID-19. Cases have been reported in 88 of the state's 102 counties. Clay County was the latest county to report a confirmed case.
Pritzker also said Tuesday that the state's financial footing would be further tested as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is going to be a very, very difficult fiscal, financial challenge for the state of Illinois," the governor said. "It's one of the reasons why I think all of us should be communicating with our federal representatives here to work hard to get the government in Washington D.C. to help all of the states because we really have this problem in common with all of the states."
Illinois has already spent $168.5 million responding to the outbreak, according to figures from the state comptroller’s office.