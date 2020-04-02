(The Center Square) – Public health officials reported 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with 16 additional COVID-19-related deaths.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said statewide a total of 7,695 cases, including 157 deaths, had been reported in 61 of the state's 102 counties.
Logan, Macoupin, Mercer, Moultrie, and Piatt counties now have reported cases.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker used his daily briefing to remind people of the danger of the new coronavirus.
"This is a novel coronavirus, which basically means it's new to humans. There's no vaccine and no one is immune," the governor said. "That's certainly not the only difference between this virus and other viruses, but it's a significant one. Because of the lack of immunity in our population, there's a greater risk of overwhelming our medical systems if too many people get sick from it all at once."