Public health officials said Saturday that Illinois tied its highest single-day total of COVID-19-related deaths with 125 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 1,259.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,585 new COVID-19 cases along with 125 additional deaths.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said although the numbers sound alarming, the trend is going in the right direction.
“Although our numbers continue to climb, it is with some guarded optimism that we say that the growth is slowing,” Ezike said.
The latest numbers bring the statewide total to 29,160 cases of COVID-19, including 1,259 deaths. Cases have been reported in 93 of the state's 102 counties.
Hamilton County was the most recent county to report a case, leaving only nine counties in the state without a confirmed case.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was again asked if his "stay-at-home" order would be extended.
“Every day we are evaluating of when, when, when, but I want to remind you that we are not at our peak yet,” Pritzker said. “We have to get to the peak and start moving down the other side.”